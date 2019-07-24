Paragliding paradise attracts visitors in Ölüdeniz

Turkey’s southwestern Ölüdeniz neighborhood fascinates domestic and foreign tourists alike. Not to mention paragliders from across the world.

ONE OF THE BEST SITES IN THE WORLD

Towering above the stunning Blue Lagoon nestling on the coastline, the Babadağ mountain in Fethiye district of southwestern Muğla province is considered to be one of the best sites in the world for paragliding.

Colorful paragliders soaring through the blue skies have become the face of Muğla.