15th shipment of S-400 hardware lands in Murted airbase

As entering 7th day of the shipment, Turkey continued on Thursday to receive components of Russian S-400 systems.

Delivery of the long-range air defense hardware continued, with 15 shipments having so far landed at the Murted Air Base in the capital Ankara over the past week.

15TH SHIPMENT

The first shipment was delivered last Friday.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

Deliveries are set to continue until April 2020.