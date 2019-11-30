25,000 users of FETO app ByLock identified, minister says

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that the chief public prosecutor offices notified about 7,694 people, including 1,387 active-duty personnel.

Turkey has so far identified over 25,000 users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app used by members of a terror group to communicate, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

7,694 WERE NOTIFIED

Some 25,149 ByLock IDs were revealed, Suleyman Soylu said in the capital Ankara. Related chief ublic prosecutor offices were notified about 7,694 people, including 1,387 active duty personnel, he added.

Soylu said 2,341 people, including 679 on duty personnel, were in contact with members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) without downloading the app on their phones.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.