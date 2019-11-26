370,000 Syrians return to homeland after Turkey’s operation

Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay highlighted that Turkey’s anti-terror operations formed safe areas in Syria and helped normalization of life in those areas.

Around 370,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey voluntarily return to terror-free areas of their home country, said Turkey’s vice president on Tuesday.

TURKEY PUTS ALL BASIC SERVICES

"Around 370,000 people from our country have returned to areas cleared of terror," Fuat Oktay told the International Forum on Local Solutions to Migration and Displacement in southeastern Gaziantep province.

"We are putting all services, especially in areas of security, health, education and shelter, road, water and electricity, into use of Syrians without any discrimination," Oktay added.

He reiterated that Ankara is determined to form the peace corridor regardless of foreign support.