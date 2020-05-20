4-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted in Turkey

Although the country usually declares curfew at weekends, the period was extended to 4 days to cover May 19 official holiday.

Turkey lifted a four-day curfew imposed in 15 provinces Friday midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which claimed 4,199 lives in the country.

CURFEW HAS BEEN EXTENDED

Turkey has been imposing weekend curfews since April 11-12, however, the period was extended to four days this weekend to cover the May 19, an official holiday marking the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

The curfew got effective in the capital Ankara as well as Balikesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van, and Zonguldak.

As of Tuesday, the country reported a total of 151,615 coronavirus cases, including 112,895 recoveries.