5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Manisa

The quake struck near Saruhanli district of Manisa, no damage, casualties reported yet.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey’s western province of Manisa on Friday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

THE QUAKE WAS FELT IN ISTANBUL

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck near the Saruhanli district at 10.21 a.m. local time (0721GMT). It originated at a depth of 9.2 kilometers.

No damage and casualties have been reported so far, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a tweet.