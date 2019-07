6th-day of Russian S-400 deployment

14th plane carrying S-400 defense equipment arrived at Murted airbase.

Turkey on Wednesday continued to receive components of Russian S-400 missile defense systems at the Murted Air Base in Ankara.

4TH LANDING

Delivery of the long-range air defense systems continued with the fourth shipment landing in Turkey over six days.

The US threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.