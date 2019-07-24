Armed PKK terrorists neutralized in air-backed operation

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, terror targets were destroyed by the military forces.

At least four armed terrorists have been neutralized in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Terror shelters and ammunition depots were also destroyed in the operations.

OPERATIONS CONTINUE

The ministry announced on Twitter that the terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in rural areas of Bitlis province, as part of domestic security operations.

The operations are ongoing in the region, the ministry added.