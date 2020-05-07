As restrictions loosen, malls to be remained closed

On March 16, the Turkish government announced that all bars, restaurants, cafes, wedding venues, movie theaters, and indoor children's play areas are closing.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca holds a press conference after the Science Board Meeting on Coronavirus in Ankara, Turkey on May 06, 2020.

"NEW SOCIAL LIFE RULES NEED TO BE FOLLOWED"

Touching on measures that will come in the second phase of fight coronavirus, Koca underlined that there is no decision to open restaurants, cafes in Turkey and they will continue to be closed.

He also stressed that guides will be published about new cotrolled social life and the rules that needs to be followed in working places saying “Everyone will not be able to go to the shopping malls as before, a certain number of people will not be indoors."