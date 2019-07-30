At least 61 kg of drugs seized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces seize 44 kg of marijuana, over 17 kg of heroin in two districts of eastern Van province.

Turkey on Tuesday seized at least 61 kilograms (134.4 pounds) of illegal drugs in the eastern Van province, according to security officials.

GENDARMERIE FORCES SEIZED DRUGS FROM TRUCK

In the Ozalp district along the Iranian border, some 44 kg (97 lbs) of marijuana were seized by gendarmerie forces, acting on a tip that there was a large shipment of drugs from Iran, according to the provincial gendarmerie command.

Separately, in the Edremit district, over 17 kg (37.4 lbs) of heroin were seized from a truck.

When police stopped the truck at a checkpoint along the Van-Hakkari highway, a sniffer dog discovered the hidden drugs.

The truck driver, identified by the initials Z.R., was remanded in custody.