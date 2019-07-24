Bulgarian media concerns over Turkey’s S-400 deliveries
Turkey’s Russian S-400 purchase has effectively penetrated the neighboring countries’ domestic policies.
Right after Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 jets, several neighboring countries have started to concern over their national armies’ capabilities.
S-400 JETS CAN SHOOT F-16S DOWN WITHIN MINUTES
While Greek Cyprus and Greece are trying to persuade the European Union and US to ban Turkey’s legal activities, Turkey’s national air defense system had a wide coverage on the Bulgarian press.
Bulgarian press has expressed that Turkey’s S-400 jets could shoot their F-16 fighter jets down within minutes.
Turkey’s dominance on the region got been questioned Bulgaria that why the country had purchased the F-16 fighter jets in the first place.
