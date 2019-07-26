Concerns over S-400S, Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch'

Right after Russian S-400 deliveries, Greek government started to give "peace" messages to Turkey.

Turkey’s Russian S-400 purchase has effectively penetrated the neighboring countries’ domestic policies. Several neighboring countries have started to concern over their national armies’ capabilities. Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed Turkey's S-400 the move.

Greece has offered an olive branch to Turkey, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Thursday.

"WE HAVE DEEP-ROOT TIES WITH TURKEY"

"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has offered an olive branch to Turkey. It is obviously according to the respect for international law and agreements," Dendias told local TV channel SKAI. He was referring to Mitsotakis’ remarks at a General Assembly meeting last week, in which he said: "I call on President Erdoğan for a mutual approach in which we will take brave steps."

Recalling that the two countries have deep-rooted ties, Dendias said Athens would meet Ankara in the current "international context".