Coronavirus death toll rises to 4,461 in Turkey

Turkish Health Ministry's data showed that more than 1,500 people discharged from the hospital in past 24 hours.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed more than 124,000 recoveries from coronavirus as the country began lifting restrictions against the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 1,182 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 160,979, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

683 PATIENTS ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

Recoveries from the disease hit 124,369 as 1,576 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,461 as the country reported 30 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

Healthcare professionals performed over 33,550 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.92 million. Currently, some 683 patients are being treated in intensive care, the data showed.