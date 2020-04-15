Coronavirus death toll up to 1,403 in Turkey

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 4,062 more people test positive for the virus.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 107 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,403.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 65,111 as 4,062 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following the virtual meeting of Coronavirus Science Board.

"THE SPREAD IS UNDER CONTROL"

So far, a total of 4,799 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said. He also said 33,070 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 443,626.

Turkey is currently treating 1,809 patients in intensive care units, according to the top health official.

Koca underscored that the rate of rise in coronavirus cases has been seeing a downward trend as of fourth week of the outbreak in Turkey. The spread is “under control,” he added. The overall screening is not the right method to get reliable results, Koca said. “We make progress by pinpointing [the target].”