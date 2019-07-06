Court quashes 6 FETO suspects aggravated life imprisonmen

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals on Friday suspended the life sentence of six Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members.

LIFE SENTENCE OF SIX FETO TERROR SUSPECTS

One of them, Mehmet Altan was acquitted in the FETO probe due to lack of evidence.

The court ruled that the two other suspects, Ahmet Altan and Nazlı Ilıcak, did not violate the constitutional order, but willingly aided and abetted the FETO terror group and rejected their appeal for release.

It also ruled that Fevzi Yazıcı, Yakup Şimşek and Şükrü Tuğrul Özşengül did not violate the constitutional order but were the members of the terror group.

They had been handed aggravated life sentences on Feb. 16 by an Istanbul court and had appealed against the ruling.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.