Distance learning to continue until June 19,minister says

Turkey has adopted remote learning methodology last month to ensure uninterrupted education amid coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey's Ministry of National Education on Monday said that distance learning, which was put into effect as part of coronavirus measures, will continue until June 19.

TEACHERS ALSO TAKE ONLINE CLASSES

Turkey implemented remote learning methodology on March 23 in a bid to ensure the children's right to education as schools were shut down.

Currently, multiple TV channels and web pages provide students with educational content.

Turkey confirmed a total of 150,593 coronavirus cases as of Monday. Of them, 111,577 have fully recovered while the death toll stands at 4,171.