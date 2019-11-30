Erdoğan slams Macron over his NATO remarks on Turkey

French President said earlier that he had opposed NATO’s inability to react to what he called Turkey’s Syria operation against YPG terror forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron should check his own head before describing NATO "brain dead", Turkish president said Friday in a rebuff of the French leader.

"FRANCE HAS NO RIGHT EXPELLING TURKEY FROM NATO"

"Look Mr. Macron, I am calling to you from Turkey, but I will tell you again at NATO. First, have your own brain death checked," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, slamming Macron over his remarks that Turkey should not expect NATO support for its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Complex at Istanbul’s Marmara University, Erdoğan said France has no right and authority to be in Syria.

"Neither has the [Syrian] regime invited you there," Erdoğan said, addressing the French leader. "Expelling or not expelling Turkey from NATO [...] Do you have the authority to make such a decision?" Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan went on to say that Turkey "will not hesitate" to carry out Operation Peace Spring, "if the threats to Turkey from the safe zone and beyond cannot be eliminated within a reasonable time."