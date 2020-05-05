EU chief thanks President Erdoğan for solidarity

Sharing Erdoğan’s tweet on Turkey's response to the global outbreak, von der Leyen said: "Thank you for the support!"

The head of the European Commission thanked Turkey’s president for attending and contributing to the international Coronavirus Global Response conference.

TURKEY WILL MAKE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION TO VACCINE DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen thanked all countries’ leaders for attending the international Coronavirus Global Response conference hosted by the European Commission aims to raise €7.5 billion ($8 billion) for diagnostics, treatment, and vaccines.

President Erdoğan had expressed importance of accessibility to vaccine for all in his video message to the conference. “It is extremely important to guarantee global access to the vaccine to be produced and to apply the principle of 'no one should be left behind'. We will consider all these issues when determining our financial contribution to vaccine development efforts. We will announce the amount after the evaluations until 23 May," he said.