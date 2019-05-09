EU condemns Greece over violent acts to refugees

In a written statement, European Union authorities condemned Greek security forces’ acts on illegal refugees.

Lately, images of beaten, persecuted refugees by the Greek police have spread all over the media.

"WE CONDEMN GREECE'S ILLEGAL ACTS"

To the contrary of the reactions from all over the world, authorized human rights constitutions kept remain silence.

After a long time of silence, the European Union has released a statement condemning Greek forces’ illegal act on refugees.

“European Commission takes the claims of cruel treatment of illegal immigrants and refugees seriously. The violence towards refugees cannot be accepted,” it said.