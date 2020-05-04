Expats evacuated from S. Arabia quarantined in dormitories

Turkey evacuated its citizens from Saudi Arabia on Monday on a special flight in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 143 Turkish nationals, who were evacuated from Saudi Arabia, were placed under a 14-day quarantine on Monday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TURKEY REPATRIATED NEARLY 25,000 CITIZENS FROM 59 COUNTRIES

The flight landed at Van Ferit Melen Airport in eastern Turkey and the group was placed in a dormitory after health checks.

Upon the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens from 59 countries ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

As of Sunday, Turkey registered a total of 3,397 deaths due to coronavirus whereas nearly 63,200 people have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are 126,045 confirmed cases in the country.