Face masks mandatory in five more Turkish cities

People without face masks will not be allowed in public places.

Turkey has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public in five more provinces as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country’s health minister said early Tuesday.

THE REQUIREMENT IS APPLIED IN 42 PROVINCES

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that wearing masks is mandatory in Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Kayseri, Rize and Sanliurfa provinces. The mask requirement is applied in 42 provinces.

Turkey has so far confirmed 179,831 coronavirus cases. A total of 4,825 people have died and 152,364 have recovered.