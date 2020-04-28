Farmers' loans postponened for 6 months amid coronavirus

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister said that the country postponed nearly $860M debt.

Turkey provided interest-free six-month postponement for farmers' loans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury and finance minister announced on Tuesday.

"TURKEY WILL CONTINUE SUPPORTING ITS CITIZENS"

"Thus, we offer our farmers the opportunity to postpone approximately 6 billion Turkish liras ($858.1 million) debt," Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

He said for the past 18 years, the government has always stood by farmers, and mobilized its possibilities. Today, the government backs farmers again against the coronavirus's effects, he added.

The country also supports several sectors and citizens with salary payments, tax postponement or discounts and loans with low interest rate.