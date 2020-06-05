FETO terror suspects arrested

According to a statement by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the arrests came after a warrant was issued for 37 FETO suspects.

Turkish police on Friday arrested at least 68 people for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.

WITHIN THE SCOPE OF ANTI-TERROR OPERATION

The arrests came after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Izmir issued warrants for 31 people after they were found to be using ByLock, the terror group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, 37 suspects were arrested in an Ankara-based investigation into FETO terror group.