Israel concerns over Turkey’s S-400 delivery

The Israeli government has published satellite images and videos showing Russian S-400 delivery to Turkey.

Turkey began taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system on Friday.

The first parts of the S-400 air defense system were flown to the Murted military airbase northwest of Ankara.

ISRAEL SHARED THE SATELLITE IMAGES

As the world powers follow closely the shipment, Israel has published satellite images belong to the delivery.

In the satellite images shared by the Imagesatintl company, it’s been said that satellites have detected the arrival of the missile systems. Images show the graticules of the shipment.