Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu receives certificate of election after rerun polls

Istanbul’s mayor on Thursday got a certificate of election for the second time this year, after a do-over election in which he won a comfortable margin of victory.

After nationwide local polls on March 31, and Istanbul new mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu got his first certificate of election, Turkey’s election authority cancelled the results, citing irregularities and illegalities.

Then in a June 23 do-over poll, Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), won 54.21% of the votes, leading ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate Binali Yildirim to concede the race.

Turkey's election authority certified the results of the new race on this Tuesday.

The certificate puts Imamoglu in the top post of the city of Istanbul, a megalopolis of some 16 million people, and Turkey's financial capital.