Italian FM’s visit to Turkey postponed

Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Luigi Di Maio set to visit Turkey on Friday.

A visit to Turkey by Italy’s top diplomat set for today has been postponed to Friday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

TURKEY'S EU ACCESSION PROCESS WILL BE DISCUSSED

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio’s visit to Turkey, “previously scheduled for today (17 June 2020) is postponed to Friday 19 June,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

At Friday’s meeting, Di Maio and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu are set to discuss Turkish-Italian relations, Turkey’s EU accession process, and the fight against coronavirus.

The talks are also expected to cover current regional and international issues.

Di Maio will be one of the first foreign ministers to visit Turkish soil since the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe and nearby regions several months ago, resulting in most foreign contacts being held via video link.