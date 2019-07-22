Joint S-400 production talks continue between Turkey, Russia

We are ready for various formats of technological cooperation, including in such high-tech areas as the aerospace industry, helicopter construction, and energy, said Sergey Chemezov.

Moscow and Ankara are in talks regarding the joint production of parts of the S-400 air defense system, the head of Russian weapons exporting company Rostec said on Monday.

Turkey takes interest in the latest Russian combat modules, air defense systems of various ranges and anti-tank systems, Sergey Chemezov said in an interview.

"TURKEY IS OUR KEY PARTNER"

According to him, the two countries are holding talks about possible Russian assistance to Turkey in creating a national long-range air defense system. "Moscow and Ankara are holding consultations in the area of the licensed production of the S-400 air defense system component parts. Besides, Turkey is interested in the latest Russian combat modules, air defense systems of various ranges, as well as anti-tank systems. Negotiations are underway for Russia's help to Republic of Turkey in creating its national air defense and long-range missile defense systems," he said.

Chemezov also praised Turkey as "one of Russia's and Rostec's key partners".

"Military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Ankara demonstrates positive dynamics. Thanks to a close and constructive dialogue between the political leadership of our countries and business contacts between industrial circles and institutions, we are successfully overcoming attempts by competitors to interfere in our relations. We have a number of joint projects for the development of advanced aircraft and helicopter systems, components for armored vehicles, after-sales service of the supplied weapons," Chemezov said.