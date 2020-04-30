Kosovo thanks Turkey for medical supplies

Two batches of medical aid were sent to the country to help it contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti thanked Turkey for delivering medical supplies to his country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister's office said Thursday.

"WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR YOUR EFFORTS"

In a statement, the office said Kurti received Turkish Ambassador to Kosovo Cagri Sakar and they discussed the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak.

During the meeting, Kurti thanked Turkey for supporting Kosovo in its fight against the outbreak.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries, including Kosovo, to help them contain the spread of the virus.