Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya
The quake, which was felt in other provinces in the region, occurred at 9.06 p.m. local time (0606GMT), statement said.
06.06.2020 - 08:57
A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted on June 05, 2020 eastern Turkey, according to the nation's disaster agency.
NO FATALITIES REPORTED
The earthquake occurred at the depth of 7 kilometer (4.3 miles) in Puturge district of Malatya province, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on its website.
Malatya governor Aydin Barus told Anadolu Agency that they have not received any bad news due to the earthquake till now, however, researches are ongoing.
