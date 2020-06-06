Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya

The quake, which was felt in other provinces in the region, occurred at 9.06 p.m. local time (0606GMT), statement said.

A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted on June 05, 2020 eastern Turkey, according to the nation's disaster agency.

NO FATALITIES REPORTED

The earthquake occurred at the depth of 7 kilometer (4.3 miles) in Puturge district of Malatya province, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on its website.

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya WATCH



Malatya governor Aydin Barus told Anadolu Agency that they have not received any bad news due to the earthquake till now, however, researches are ongoing.