Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes western Turkey

Turkey’s Muğla province on Sunday hit by a magnitude 5.2 quake at 8.43 p.m.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Turkey’s western province of Mugla on Sunday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of Marmaris district at 8.43 p.m. local time (0543GMT). It originated at a depth of 61.41 kilometers (38.1 miles).

No damage and casualties have been reported so far.