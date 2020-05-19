Magnitude 5.6 quake shakes Turkey's Muğla

Turkey’s disaster agency reported that the quake struck off the coast of the Datça district in Muğla province.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region early Tuesday, according to the nation's disaster agency.

THERE WERE NO IMMEDIATE REPORTS OF CASUALTIES

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of Datca district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla at 2.22 a.m. local time (2322GMT).

The tremors occurred 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles) below the surface.