Massive forest fire in Turkey’s Muğla province

Massive fires engulfed forests in Turkey's western Muğla province on Wednesday.

Firefighters are battling to contain a forest fire which erupted in southwestern Turkey.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in Dalaman, in the Muğla province, for unknown reasons and has so far burned some 350 hectares of forestland, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 520 firefighters, 105 water tankers, and 18 bulldozers battled the flames, which wind helped spread to the nearby city of Fethiye. There have been no casualties from the fire.

Nearly 34 houses were evacuated for safety reasons, Muğla Governor Esengül Civelek told Anadolu Agency.

