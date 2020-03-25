Medical supply imports to be tariff-free in Turkey

Due to the taken measures in the fight with coronavirus, tariffs on ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask, medical ventilator lifted to ensure equipment security.

Turkey removed import tariffs on ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask and medical ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

"POTENTIAL NEED MAY ARISE"

"Decisions announced in the Official Gazette will meet the potential need that may arise and ensure the security of supply," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

On March 13, Turkey temporarily stopped requiring ethanol in gasoline to help boost disinfectant production.

Suspending ethanol’s use in gasoline will provide an additional 20,000 cubic meters for the production of disinfectants and colognes in the country, according to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.