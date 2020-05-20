Nearly 10,000 citizens in virus quarantine in Turkey

Within the last 24 hours, at least 422 Turkish citizens have been placed at the dormitories and will complete the compulsory 14-day quarantine.

At least 9,700 Turkish citizens are in quarantine as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the youth and sports minister said on Wednesday.

67,547 CITIZENS HAVE BEEN RELEASED

Citizens are in isolation at dormitories across 76 provinces, Mehmet Kasapoğlu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 67,547 citizens have so far been released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period, he added.

"With the instructions from our President Erdoğan, we are hosting our guests from all corners of the world in our dormitories," Kasapoglu said.

The minister also said that books, toys and sports equipment are distributed to those quarantined to prevent any possible psychological effects.