Nearly 50 police officers arrested over FETO probe

Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office had issued arrest warrants for 64 FETO-linked terror suspects.

Some 44 serving police officers and 3 others -- who were accused of having links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- were arrested in anti-terror operations across Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

OPERATIONS IN 75 LOCATIONS

The arrests came after Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for some 64 FETO-linked terror suspects, in 30 provinces across the nation, according to sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police conducted simultaneous raids in 75 locations. The operation is underway to nab the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.