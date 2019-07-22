Nearly one ton of marijuana seized in Turkey’s Batman

Turkish security forces conduct anti-drug operations against PKK terror organization’s financial sources.

Turkish security forces confiscated one ton of marijuana in the southeastern province of Batman on Monday.

TO CUT THE FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF PKK

Anti-narcotic police teams conducted an operation against the financial support of the terrorist PKK organization, detaining one suspect, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to police data, Turkish security forces confiscated a total of 17.3 tons of heroin in 2018, arresting more than 1,500 suspects.