No visitors to be allowed in care homes on Mother's Day

Turkey's Family Ministry said that no visitors let to retirement homes on Mother's Day, Eid holiday amid coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Labor, Social Services and Family Ministry on Friday announced visitors will not be allowed to retirement and nursing homes across the country on Mother's Day Sunday.

PEOPLE IN THEIR 60S AT HIGHER CORONAVIRUS RISK

Ministry also noted that visitors will also be banned during traditional Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As the novel coronavirus continues to affect thousands of people, especially the elderly, across the world, the ministry's measure is believed to help curb the spread of the virus in the country.