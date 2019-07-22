Operations continue for kidnapped Turkish citizens in Nigeria

4 Turkish citizens were kidnapped late on Saturday when they went out to market, according to the police reports.

Police have launched a manhunt for abductors of four Turkish nationals in central Nigeria's Kwara State, a spokesman said on Sunday.

"We have since deployed operatives to search and rescue the expatriates as well as arrest the criminals behind their abduction," Ayo Okasanmi, police spokesman in the state.

GOVERNOR IS WORKING WITH THE POLICE

Governor of the state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the government is working with the police to ensure prompt release of the expatriates who were reportedly taken late Saturday. The police had earlier confirmed the kidnapping of Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

They were reportedly kidnapped as they returned from a local market where they had gone to buy drinks.

Kwara is one of the safest states in Nigeria and Saturday's kidnapping was deemed a one-off event in the relatively peaceful state.