Patient discharged from hospital after plasma treatment

A coronavirus patient who received Turkey's first blood plasma treatment responded positively to the convalescent plasma therapy.

A Turkish coronavirus patient beaten the deadly virus is discharged from the hospital in Turkey’s eastern Malatya province, on May 6.

Abidin Aybar, 56, was accepted to intensive care on April 4, after his treatment there, he was taken back to service on April 27 in Inonu University Turgut Ozal Medical Center.

"WE WERE ABLE TO OBTAIN THE DRUG"

Prof. Dr. Ali Beytur, emphasizes that many treatments applied to Aybar before plasma, “The patient was most recently treated with immune plasma therapy. I would like to talk about our country's struggle with the pandemic, which is an example to the world. Because medicine is not so easily accessible in any country of the world, however, we were able to obtain the drug whenever we wanted. We have the largest apheresis unit of Turkey in our hospital, so we had no difficulty to apply immune plasma treatment.”





Aybar thanked the staff at the hospital after discharged. “I feel that it’s an obligation for me to donate immune plasma too. I’m alive thanks to a citizen who has donated immune plasma,” he said.