Pentagon: Turkish pilots to leave US

US Defense Ministry has announced that all the Turkish F-35 pilots to leave the United States and were scheduled to leave by July 31.

US announced it is removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.

The Trump administration had threatened to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter program if it acquired the S-400 from Russia, warning the system could be used by Moscow to covertly attain secret information on the stealth fighter.

"TURKISH PILOTS TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY"

“The US and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program and initiate the process to formally remove Turkey from the program,” Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, told a briefing.

The Pentagon laid out a plan to remove Turkey from the program, which included halting training for Turkish pilots on the aircraft. Lord said all the Turkish F-35 pilots and personnel had “firm plans” to leave the United States and were scheduled to leave by July 31.

TURKEY PRODUCES THE CRITICAL PARTS 0F F-35 JETS

And yet, Turkey produces parts for the F-35. Turkish companies are responsible for 937 parts used to build the F-35, with 400 of those sole-sourced from Turkish firms.