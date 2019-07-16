Pirates abduct 10 Turkish sailors in Nigeria

Ten Turkish sailors have been taken hostage by armed pirates off the coast of Nigeria early on Tuesday.

Pirates have attacked a Turkish cargo vessel off Nigeria, kidnapping 10 sailors, according to a source who asked not be named due to restrictions to speak to the media.

IDENTITIES HASN'T BEEN PUBLISHED

The Paksoy-I vessel which had 18 crew members was attacked late Monday off the West African country.

The identity of the abducted Turkish sailors has not yet been published.

Meanwhile, Turkey's ruling AK Party spokesman Omer Celik said foreign ministry and intelligence services were 'intensely working' on the issue.