PKK expects help from US

The PKK terror organization's acting leader Murat Karayılan said PKK will block Turkish National Movement.

Turkish military is making operations in Syria and Iraq.

TURKEY MADE 3 BIG OPERATION

In order to ensure border security Turkey made 3 big operation.

TURKEY WILL ENTER EAST OF THE EUPHRATES

Now Turkey will enter East of the Euphrates.

"WE CANNOT REMAIN SILENT"

"We entered Afrin, Jarablus, al-Bab. Now we will enter the (area) east of the Euphrates. We shared this (information) with Russia and the U.S. As long as harassment fire continues, we cannot remain silent," Erdoğan said.

PKK WANTED HELP FROM US

After all these the PKK terror organization's acting leader Murat Karayılan made a statement about the decision. He said US should not allow this and PKK will block Turkish National Movement.