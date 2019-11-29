PKK terror group exploits children to be fighters

The bloody terror organization forcibly recruited children aged 9 to 16 to fight against Turkish soldiers.

The YPG/PKK terrorist group manipulates underage children to fight against the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

SENIOR PKK MEMBERS USE CHILDREN TO SAVE THEIR OWN LIVES

Forcibly recruited children aged 9 to 16 are fighting against the TAF as the terrorist group has lost members through Turkey’s domestic and overseas anti-terror operations, said security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A terrorist who surrendered to Turkish security forces said YPG/PKK terrorists had established a “young battalion” to fight on the front lines.

Security sources said this was an indication that the terrorist group has a shortage of members and the so-called ringleaders had sent children to their deaths to save their own lives.