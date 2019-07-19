PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish Armed Forces in N.Iraq

According to the Defense Ministry, Turkish airstrikes neutralize’ 6 terrorists in northern Iraq in coordination with Operation Claw.

The Turkish army “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in coordination with Operation Claw, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

TERROR SHELTERS WERE DESTROYED

Turkish security forces also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK in northern Iraq's Metina and Gara areas, the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information of terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.