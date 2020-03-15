PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

Within the scope of Turkey’s anti-terror operations, three terrorists who were plotting attacks on Turkish forces were neutralized.

The Turkish army “neutralized” three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE

In a Twitter post, the ministry said two PKK/YPG terrorists who attacked on Turkish troops in the Operation Euphrates Shield area, and another one attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area were “neutralized.”

It added that the operations will continue without letup.

In 2016-2019, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).