Plane carrying medical aid sent to South Africa

The death toll in South Africa from the coronavirus has surpassed 100 with the number of infections totaling 5,350.

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies departed for South Africa on Wednesday to support the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic as it reported more than 5,300 confirmed cases.

FACE MASKS, PROTECTIVE GEARS

The A-400M military plane carrying supplies including masks and disinfectant departed from Kayseri Erkilet Airport, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Turkey has helped at least 55 countries including Italy, Spain and the UK and remains the world's third largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.