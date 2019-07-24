Police seize at least 90 kg of heroin in Istanbul

During the operations, anti-drug teams arrest 2 suspects over smuggled drugs hidden in the truck.

In a major drug bust, Turkish police on Wednesday seized 92 kilograms (203 pounds) of heroin in the metropolis of Istanbul, according to security sources.

SNIFFER DOGS SEARCH THE TRUCK

Acting on a tip, Istanbul Gendarmerie Command teams pursued two suspects who allegedly brought drugs from western provinces and stored it in the city’s Buyukcekmece district for later distribution, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In Beylikduzu, a crowded suburb on Istanbul’s European side, police assisted by a sniffer dog searched a truck thought to be carrying the drugs, and found the illegal substances in the truck bed.

The two suspects in the truck were arrested.