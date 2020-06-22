President Erdoğan: 25,000 die in Med. Sea

Speaking on a videoconference, President Erdoğan highlighted the high number of deaths in journeys of hope for refugees.

Some 25,000 people, mostly women and children, have died in the Mediterranean Sea over the last eight years, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

FATE OF 10,000 CHILDREN IS UNKNOWN

“In the past eight years, 25,000 people, most of them women and children, died in the treacherous waters of Mediterranean,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the closing ceremony of the International Migration Film Festival via videoconference.

He said those people set out with a hope for safe future, however, most of the journeys ended up with death.

“Fate of some 10,000 Syrian children who sought asylum in Europe is unknown,” Erdogan added.