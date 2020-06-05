President Erdoğan announces cancellation of weekend curfew

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday canceled 2-day weekend curfew on 15 provinces, initially planned to stem the spread of the pandemic.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES WILL BE EFFECTIVE

On Twitter, Erdoğan said: "We were not planning to implement this measure again, but case numbers were up on a thousand band. That is why we initially planned the weekend curfew."

He added: "But we did not want to put our citizens, who are trying to return to normalcy after 2.5 months [of curfews], in a difficult situation. For that reason, as president, I decided to cancel the measure of weekend curfew in 15 provinces."





Turkey on Thursday confirmed 926 additional recoveries from the pandemic as the country began easing measures against the novel coronavirus, according to the health minister.