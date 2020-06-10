President Erdoğan announces new measures

On June 1, Turkey announced the first phase of easing restrictions as the country made advances in its fight against the pandemic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced further easing on restrictions the country had previously introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CLOSING HOURS OF VENUES HAVE BEEN EXTENDED

"We must get used to the fact that a new period which we call the new normal will continue for a while," said Erdoğan following a roughly three-hour cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan announced that cinemas, theaters and performance centers would be reopened as of July 1 across the country. He added that the closing hours of venues like restaurants and cafes had been extended from 10.00 p.m. to midnight.

Also, people aged 65 and over will now be allowed to go out between 10.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m. every day, with restrictions for young people under 18 has been completely lifted on condition of accompanied by their parents.

As of June 15, the wedding halls will start to serve as and the wedding ceremony halls will be reopened as of July 15, he added.